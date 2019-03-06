Hong Kong: Shares end the day higher

Hong Kong stocks ended the day higher as Shanghai stocks staged another rally Wednesday, extending its latest winning run to a fourth day, following China's tax cut pledge and on hopes for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong added 0.26 per cent, or 76.00 points, to 29,037.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.57 per cent, or 47.85 points, to 3,102.10 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 1.49 per cent, or 24.43 points, at 1,660.41.

AFP