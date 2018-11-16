Hong Kong: Shares end the week on positive note

Hong Kong stocks finished the week with gains Friday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street with energy firms supported by an uptick in oil prices.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished the week with gains Friday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street with energy firms supported by an uptick in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 80.19 points, to close at 26,183.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.41 per cent, or 10.94 points higher at 2,679.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.84 per cent, or 11.78 points, to finish at 1,410.18.

AFP