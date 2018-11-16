You are here

Hong Kong: Shares end the week on positive note

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 4:23 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished the week with gains Friday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street with energy firms supported by an uptick in oil prices.
Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 80.19 points, to close at 26,183.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.41 per cent, or 10.94 points higher at 2,679.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.84 per cent, or 11.78 points, to finish at 1,410.18.

AFP

