Hong Kong: Shares end tough week on a low

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dived on Friday, topping off another torrid week, as investors fret about rising trade tensions between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.16 per cent, or 328.61 points, to 27,946.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 2.48 per cent, or 73.41 points, to 2,882.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 3.26 per cent, or 51.59 points, to 1,533.22.

