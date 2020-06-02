You are here

Hong Kong: Shares extend rally

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 4:29 PM

Hong Kong shares enjoyed more healthy gains Tuesday, building on the previous day's more than three per cent surge, as the easing of lockdowns trumped worries about China-US tensions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.11 per cent, or 263.42 points, to 23,995.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 per cent, or 5.97 points, to 2,921.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also added 0.20 per cent, or 3.71 points, to 1,846.66.

