Hong Kong: Shares finish sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell on Monday following last week's healthy gains, while investors were also spooked by fresh violent protests in the city and data further highlighting weakness in the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.83 per cent, or 228.14 points, to 27,124.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.49 points to 3,030.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.23 per cent, or 3.86 points, to 1,685.09.

AFP