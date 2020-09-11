Hong Kong: Shares finish week on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied Friday as investors brushed off another sharp drop on Wall Street to go bargain-buying following recent losses.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.78 per cent or 189.77 points to 24,503.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.79 per cent or 25.52 points to close at 3,260.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.64 per cent or 34.97 points to 2,164.22.

AFP