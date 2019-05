[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in early trade on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all Mexican imports.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.14 per cent, or 37.58 points, to 27,077.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 0.05 per cent, or 1.31 points, at 2,904.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 0.21 points at 1,532.24.

AFP