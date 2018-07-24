You are here

Hong Kong: Shares make modest gains at open on Tuesday

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 9:57 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open on Tuesday after Wall Street finished mixed, with focus shifting to this week's release of corporate earnings reports as trade tensions persist.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.21 per cent, or 60.38 points, to 28,316.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.10 per cent, or 2.73 points, to 2,862.27 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.02 per cent, or 0.27 points, to 1,601.42.

