Hong Kong: Shares open Friday's session with gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began slightly higher on Friday but investors remain cautious following another negative day on Wall Street hit by worries about the global economic recovery.
The Hang Sang Index added 0.17 per cent, or 40.28 points, to 24,381.13.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, dipping 0.61 points to 3,269.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, inching up 0.25 points to 2,187.24.
AFP
