Hong Kong: Shares open higher on Wednesday

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 9:55 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning as investors returned after the previous day's losses, while also awaiting an update on progress in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.14 per cent, or 41.65 points, to 29,003.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.20 per cent, or 6.18 points, to 3,060.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.46 per cent, or 7.45 points, to 1,643.43.

AFP

