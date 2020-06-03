Hong Kong: Shares open on a high

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than 1 per cent at the start of trade Wednesday as markets around the world continue to take heart from countries moving to reopen their economies.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.28 per cent or 307.62 points to 24,303.56.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.31 per cent or 8.99 points to 2,930.39 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange rose 0.30 per cent or 5.45 points to 1,852.11.

