Hong Kong: Shares sink at open
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one per cent at the open Friday on fears about China-US tensions after Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference later in the day on the latest developments.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.52 per cent, or 351.65 points, to 22,781.11.
China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.37 per cent, or 10.64 points, to 2835.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange shed 0.29 per cent, or 5.18 points, to 1,764.52.
