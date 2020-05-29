You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares sink at open

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 9:52 AM

AB_hangseng_290520.jpg
Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one per cent at the open Friday on fears about China-US tensions after Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference later in the day on the latest developments.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one per cent at the open Friday on fears about China-US tensions after Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference later in the day on the latest developments.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.52 per cent, or 351.65 points, to 22,781.11.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.37 per cent, or 10.64 points, to 2835.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange shed 0.29 per cent, or 5.18 points, to 1,764.52.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 09:52 AM
Garage

WeWork accused of abandoning San Francisco development project

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork was accused in a lawsuit of reneging on a pledge to invest US$450 million in a San Francisco...

May 29, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Friday's open, tracking US losses; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight.

May 29, 2020 09:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Asset managers, wealth funds raise stake in BlackRock after PNC exit

[LONDON] BlackRock attracted some of the world's largest institutional investors and sovereign funds when a major...

May 29, 2020 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Willas-Array falls deeper into the red due to 'intense' competition, stock clearance

WILLAS-ARRAY Electronics (Holdings) saw its net loss widen to HK$72.6 million (S$13.3 million) for its full year...

May 29, 2020 09:30 AM
Transport

Volkswagen agrees to buy 50% of EV partner JAC's parent company

[BEIJING] Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motors) said on Friday that German automaker Volkswagen AG agreed to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.