Hong Kong: Shares start on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Friday morning, extending their losing streak into a fourth day, as investors brushed off a positive lead from Wall Street with virus cases spiking in key economies.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.21 per cent or 50.70 points to 24,535.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 per cent or 5.90 points to 3,278.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.10 per cent or 2.18 points to 2,251.76.

