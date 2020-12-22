Hong Kong: Stocks begin Tuesday with losses

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over surging virus infections around the world and the imposition of lockdowns.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over surging virus infections around the world and the imposition of lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.17 per cent, or 45.90 points, to 26,260.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 per cent, or 9.60 points, to 3,410.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 per cent, or 8.15 points, to 2,296.83.

AFP