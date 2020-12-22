You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Tuesday with losses

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 9:43 AM

rk_hongkong-stock_221220.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over surging virus infections around the world and the imposition of lockdowns.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over surging virus infections around the world and the imposition of lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.17 per cent, or 45.90 points, to 26,260.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 per cent, or 9.60 points, to 3,410.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 per cent, or 8.15 points, to 2,296.83.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 10:28 AM
Consumer

SoftBank bows to government pressure with fee cuts

[TOKYO] Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank Corp on Tuesday said it will lower its mobile fees, joining bigger rival...

Dec 22, 2020 09:40 AM
Real Estate

GIC, ESR Cayman establish US$750m JV to invest in real estate in India

SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC and ESR Cayman have entered into a 80:20 strategic partnership to establish a US$750...

Dec 22, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks dip on Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking declines in the region and overnight US markets as enthusiasm...

Dec 22, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.99...

Dec 22, 2020 09:00 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall as new coronavirus strain spooks market

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with energy and gold stocks leading the declines, as oil prices...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scoot brings cheer to healthcare workers and vulnerable families

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

UK working 'as fast as possible' to resolve border closures: Johnson

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for