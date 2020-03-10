You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks bounce after rout

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 4:29 PM

doc79n2jqha92h1mq90elx0_doc6uxafb2ezmaadwgpaqu.jpg
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.41 per cent, or 352.05 points, to 25,392.51.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares jumped Tuesday following the previous day's rout, with energy firms tracking a bounce in oil prices and firms linked to Hubei, the centre of the coronavirus, rallying after President Xi Jinping visited the province.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.41 per cent, or 352.05 points, to 25,392.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.82 per cent, or 53.47 points, to 2,996.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 2.42 per cent, or 44.68 points, to 1,887.34.

The gains were in line with a slight recovery from the Black Monday sell-off that was sparked by fears over the global economic impact of the virus outbreak and a crash in oil prices sparked by a row between key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 04:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Chasen calls for trading halt following news of Jurong warehouse fire

MAINBOARD-LISTED investment holding company Chasen Holdings called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning before the...

Mar 10, 2020 04:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Private equity firms with energy holdings hit hard in selloff

[NEW YORK] Private equity firms were hit hard by Monday's oil price collapse as a result of their entanglements in...

Mar 10, 2020 04:00 PM
Transport

Air France-KLM warns of worse to come after virus hits passenger numbers

[PARIS] Air-France KLM warned Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak will hit its business harder in coming months after...

Mar 10, 2020 03:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Virus to boost Asian bank credit costs by US$100b: S&P

[HONG KONG] The coronavirus outbreak will add US$100 billion in credit losses to banks in the Asia-Pacific region...

Mar 10, 2020 03:51 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property auction listings could rise 10% in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: report

SINGAPORE property auction listings could rise by 10 per cent in 2020 as more properties are put up for sale amid an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.