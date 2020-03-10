Hong Kong: Stocks bounce after rout

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares jumped Tuesday following the previous day's rout, with energy firms tracking a bounce in oil prices and firms linked to Hubei, the centre of the coronavirus, rallying after President Xi Jinping visited the province.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.41 per cent, or 352.05 points, to 25,392.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.82 per cent, or 53.47 points, to 2,996.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 2.42 per cent, or 44.68 points, to 1,887.34.

The gains were in line with a slight recovery from the Black Monday sell-off that was sparked by fears over the global economic impact of the virus outbreak and a crash in oil prices sparked by a row between key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

AFP