Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at Friday's open

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 9:46 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied out of the gate on Friday morning, extending the previous day's surge, following a bumper US jobs report that lifted hopes for recovery from the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.78 per cent, or 195.09 points, to 25,319.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.43 per cent, or 13.43 points, to 3,104.00 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.20 per cent, or 3.98 points, to 2,020.03.

AFP

