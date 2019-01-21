Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains in the first few minutes of Monday as investors grow optimistic of a breakthrough in China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.16 per cent, or 43.46 points, to 27,134.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.12 per cent, or 3.05 points, to open at 2,599.06 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.12 per cent, or 1.57 points, to 1,323.71.

AFP