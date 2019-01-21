You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 9:51 AM

AK_hongkongstocks_2101.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains in the first few minutes of Monday as investors grow optimistic of a breakthrough in China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.16 per cent, or 43.46 points, to 27,134.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.12 per cent, or 3.05 points, to open at 2,599.06 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.12 per cent, or 1.57 points, to 1,323.71.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
3 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
4 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners
5 Knight Frank names new group managing director

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

BP_RValtitude_210119_2.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Real Estate

2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening