Hong Kong: Stocks build on rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains at the open of trade on Tuesday, tracking a blistering performance on Wall Street on hopes for a global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.48 per cent, or 127.45 points, to 26,419.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.21 per cent, or 35.96 points, to 3,006.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.77 per cent, or 33.16 points, to 1,902.81.

AFP