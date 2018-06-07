Hong Kong: Stocks build on winning streak at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended their winning streak into a sixth day on Thursday, opening sharply higher as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.66 per cent, or 205.53 points, to 31,464.63.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.19 per cent, or 6.00 points, to 3,121.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.27 per cent, or 4.76 points, to 1,783.91.

AFP