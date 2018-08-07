You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks chalk up big gains

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 4:45 PM

The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong June 7, 2016.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied Tuesday as energy firms surged on the back of a rise in oil prices, while Shanghai was also sharply higher thanks to a healthy performance in the property sector.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.54 per cent, or 429.32 points, to 28,248.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.74 per cent, or 74.22 points, to 2,779.37. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.75 per cent, or 39.97 points, to close at 1,495.05.

AFP

