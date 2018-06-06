Hong Kong: Stocks chalk up five straight gains

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.53 per cent, or 165.65 points, to 31,259.10.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a fifth successive day on Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia with dealers buoyed by positive reports on the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.53 per cent, or 165.65 points, to 31,259.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.97 points to 3,115.18 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged 0.08 per cent, or 1.42 points, higher to 1,779.15.

AFP