You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks chalk up five straight gains

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 4:42 PM

doc70got2wlghtxnfxr6al_doc6zjt02durtg1e269nbqf.jpg
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.53 per cent, or 165.65 points, to 31,259.10.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a fifth successive day on Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia with dealers buoyed by positive reports on the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.53 per cent, or 165.65 points, to 31,259.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.97 points to 3,115.18 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged 0.08 per cent, or 1.42 points, higher to 1,779.15.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

file6ue7y6v5mx4ox8ccm57.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Transport

COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years

Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS prices US$750m subordinated notes due 2028 at 4.52%

colin-ta-6.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia's new government considering replacing stock market chief: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening