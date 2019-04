Hong Kong shares were flat at the close on Tuesday, with investors hesitant ahead of key corporate results expected later this week.

The Hang Seng index sank by 0.02 points, to 29,963.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.51 per cent, or 16.45 points, to close at 3,198.59.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 1.32 per cent, or 23.05 points lower, to 1,728.86.

