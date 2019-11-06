Hong Kong: Stocks close flat

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.24 points to 27,688.64.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished marginally higher on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a fifth successive day, with investors biding their time as they await developments in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.24 points to 27,688.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.43 per cent, or 12.97 points, to 2,978.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 0.87 per cent, or 14.38 points, to 1,641.23.

AFP