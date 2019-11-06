You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close flat

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 4:38 PM

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.24 points to 27,688.64.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished marginally higher on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a fifth successive day, with investors biding their time as they await developments in the China-US trade talks.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.43 per cent, or 12.97 points, to 2,978.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 0.87 per cent, or 14.38 points, to 1,641.23.

AFP

