The Hang Seng index edged down 3.64 points to 26,494.73.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong finished flat on Monday as weak Chinese trade data offset a forecast-beating jobs report from the US that eased concerns about the world's top economy.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.08 per cent, or 2.47 points, to 2,914.48 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.18 points to 1,640.51.

AFP