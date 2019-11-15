You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close flat, ending tough week

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 4:35 PM

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.97 points to 26,326.66.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished barely moved Friday, bringing an end to a tumultuous week that has seen the city crippled by violent protests, which show no sign of abating.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.97 points to 26,326.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.64 per cent, or 18.53 points, to 2,891.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dived 1.13 per cent, or 18.43 points, to 1,605.70.

