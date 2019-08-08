You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 4:30 PM

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) flag outside Exchange Square. Hong Kong shares ended Thursday with gains, as investors sought bargains after a week of losses due to tensions over the escalating US-China trade war.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended Thursday with gains, as investors sought bargains after a week of losses due to tensions over the escalating US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.48 per cent, or 123.74 points, to 26,120.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.93 per cent, or 25.87 points, to close at 2,794.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.01 per cent, or 15.00 points, to 1,498.95.

