Hong Kong: Stocks close higher after election relief

Hong Kong stocks rose Tuesday, tracking gains in European markets overnight as investors expressed relief that centrists had retained control of the European parliament after weekend elections.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.38 per cent, or 102.72 points, to 27,390.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.61 per cent higher, or 17.53 points, at 2,909.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.53 per cent, or 8.13 points, to close at 1,541.65.

