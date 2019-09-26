Hong Kong: Stocks close higher on US-China trade hopes

Hong Kong stocks ended higher Thursday on a late surge after Beijing said China had bought a "considerable" amount of US pork and soybeans, spurring optimism for a US-China trade deal.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended higher Thursday on a late surge after Beijing said China had bought a "considerable" amount of US pork and soybeans, spurring optimism for a US-China trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.37 per cent, or 96.58 points, to 26,041.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.89 per cent, or 26.34 points lower, to 2,929.09 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 2.50 per cent, or 41.05 points, to end at 1,597.72.

AFP