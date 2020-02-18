You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Tue, Feb 18, 2020

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.5 per cent, or 429.40 points, to close at 27,530.20.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday as the deadly new coronavirus took a toll on corporate earnings and economic growth.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1 per cent, or 1.35 points, at 2,984.97.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.12 per cent, or 20.60 points, to 1,856.56.

