Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday as the deadly new coronavirus took a toll on corporate earnings and economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.5 per cent, or 429.40 points, to close at 27,530.20.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1 per cent, or 1.35 points, at 2,984.97.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.12 per cent, or 20.60 points, to 1,856.56.

