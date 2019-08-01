Hong Kong: Stocks close lower after Fed rate cut

Hong Kong shares closed lower Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses after the Fed cut rates but expressed a cautious view about future reductions.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed lower Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses after the Fed cut rates but expressed a cautious view about future reductions.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.76 per cent, or 212.05 points, to 27,565.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.81 per cent, or 23.74 points, to close at 2,908.77.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended down 0.52 per cent, or 8.24 points, at 1,563.06.

AFP