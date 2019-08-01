You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower after Fed rate cut

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 4:24 PM

doc76h01mopzsginc1q372_doc758bd8f9gi81lk9wbgew.jpg
Hong Kong shares closed lower Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses after the Fed cut rates but expressed a cautious view about future reductions.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed lower Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses after the Fed cut rates but expressed a cautious view about future reductions.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.76 per cent, or 212.05 points, to 27,565.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.81 per cent, or 23.74 points, to close at 2,908.77.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended down 0.52 per cent, or 8.24 points, at 1,563.06.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_STbanks_010819_44.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 Singapore bank customers keen to try digital banks: poll

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA, Amex launch travel credit card for SMEs

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly