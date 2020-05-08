You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close on positive note

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 4:27 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Friday with healthy gains as governments begin to ease up on lockdown measures that have hammered the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.04 per cent or 249.54 points to 24,230.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.83 per cent or 23.82 points to 2,895.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.17 per cent or 20.96 points to 1,809.17.

AFP

