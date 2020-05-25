You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close slightly higher

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 6:05 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with small gains, reversing a morning sell-off, but investors remain on edge after a weekend of protests in the city against a controversial security law proposed by Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.10 per cent, or 22.10 points, to 22,952.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.15 per cent, or 4.20 points, to 2,817.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.09 per cent, or 1.59 points, to 1,750.82.

AFP

