Hong Kong: Stocks close the day lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday as investor fears grew about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak after China reported a dramatic rise in the number of deaths and infections.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.34 per cent, or 93.66 points, to 27,730.00.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.71 per cent, or 20.83 points, down at 2,906.07.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.77 per cent, or 13.72 points, lower at 1,771.61.

