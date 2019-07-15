You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 5:06 PM

file758bd8gkzhy1nc4chgew.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday in positive territory as data showing another slowdown in Chinese economic growth fuelled speculation the government would introduce fresh stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.29 per cent, or 83.26 points, to close at 28,554.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 per cent, or 11.64 points, to 2,942.19, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.00 per cent, or 15.57 points, to 1,572.34.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
5 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation

Must Read

BP_retire_150719_114.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

BP_SGcondo_150719_120.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Real Estate

Developers sell 821 private homes in June, 26% higher on year, down 14% from May: URA data

BP_Hong Kong_150719_41.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore

Jul 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore is 3rd in Asia-Pac for nurturing women entrepreneurs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly