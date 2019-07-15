Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday in positive territory as data showing another slowdown in Chinese economic growth fuelled speculation the government would introduce fresh stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.29 per cent, or 83.26 points, to close at 28,554.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 per cent, or 11.64 points, to 2,942.19, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.00 per cent, or 15.57 points, to 1,572.34.

AFP