Hong Kong: Stocks close with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday with more big losses following a rout in New York and Europe as a spike in infections forces governments to reimpose containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.98 per cent, or 233.84 points, to 23,716.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.29 per cent, or 42.63 points, to 3,274.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.09 per cent, or 24.15 points, to 2,184.15.

AFP