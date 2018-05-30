You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks dive after opening bell

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 9:55 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled more than one per cent at the open on Wednesday, with traders rattled by fresh concerns of a possible China-US trade war and a political crisis in Italy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.23 per cent, or 375.21 points, to 30,109.37.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.26 per cent, or 39.32 points, to 3,081.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, retreated 1.39 per cent, or 24.78 points, to 1,761.93.

