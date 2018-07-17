Hong Kong: Stocks dive, energy firms hit by oil losses

Hong Kong stocks sank more than one per cent on Tuesday, with energy firms among the worst hit as they tracked a sharp plunge in oil prices.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank more than one per cent on Tuesday, with energy firms among the worst hit as they tracked a sharp plunge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.25 per cent, or 357.98 points, to 28,181.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.57 per cent, or 15.91 points, to 2,798.13 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.17 per cent, or 2.76 points, to 1,600.08.

AFP