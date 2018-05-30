Hong Kong: Stocks dive on fresh trade fears

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks tumbled on Wednesday as Donald Trump's decision to press ahead with putting tariffs on Chinese goods fanned fresh trade war fears, while dealers were also spooked by political turmoil in Italy.

[HONG KONG]Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks tumbled on Wednesday as Donald Trump's decision to press ahead with putting tariffs on Chinese goods fanned fresh trade war fears, while dealers were also spooked by political turmoil in Italy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.40 per cent, or 427.79 points, to 30,056.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index plunged 2.53 per cent, or 79.02 points, to 3,041.44 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 2.82 per cent, or 50.37 points, to 1,736.34.

AFP