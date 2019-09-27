Hong Kong: Stocks down 0.75% in opening trade

Hong Kong stocks fell in opening trade on Friday following declines on Wall Street as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump weighed on sentiment.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in opening trade on Friday following declines on Wall Street as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump weighed on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.75 per cent, or 195.99 points, at 25,845.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, slipping 0.40 points to open at 2,929.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.22 points to 1,597.50.

AFP