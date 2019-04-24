Hong Kong: Stocks down at close

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) flag is seen hoisted outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Hong Kong shares ended with losses Wednesday as investors brushed off a record performance on Wall Street, with energy firms taking a hit from a drop in oil prices.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with losses Wednesday as investors brushed off a record performance on Wall Street, with energy firms taking a hit from a drop in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 per cent, or 157.41 points, to close at 29,805.83.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 per cent, or 3.02 points, to 3,201.61 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.10 per cent, or 19.02 points, to 1,747.88.

AFP