You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks down at close

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 4:31 PM

file6uehxvotjn517enhc5y8.jpg
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) flag is seen hoisted outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Hong Kong shares ended with losses Wednesday as investors brushed off a record performance on Wall Street, with energy firms taking a hit from a drop in oil prices.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with losses Wednesday as investors brushed off a record performance on Wall Street, with energy firms taking a hit from a drop in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 per cent, or 157.41 points, to close at 29,805.83.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 per cent, or 3.02 points, to 3,201.61 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.10 per cent, or 19.02 points, to 1,747.88.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

PSC artist rendering.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering nabs US Coast Guard shipbuilding contract worth up to US$1.94b

lwx_best world_240419_68.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas alleges fraud

Apr 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, ComfortGelGro, Mapletree Commercial Trust, UIC, FCT, AA Reit

Westgate.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust raises Q1 DPU by 3.6% as Westgate boosts revenue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening