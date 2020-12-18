Hong Kong: Stocks down at Friday's open

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Friday following the previous two days' gains, while traders were keeping an eye on progress in US stimulus talks, with signs the two sides could be close to a breakthrough.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 per cent, or 27.89 points, to 26,650.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 4.39 points, to 3,400.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.43 points, to 2,270.90.

