Hong Kong: Stocks down at open

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 10:07 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the opening minutes of Thursday following recent gains and after an uncertain set of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.22 per cent, or 64.05 points, to 28,450.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 per cent, or 1.28 points, to 2,759.94 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stock on China's second exchange, inched down 0.06 per cent, or 0.94 points, to 1,447.30.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

