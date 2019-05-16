Hong Kong: Stocks drop at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower Thursday morning as US President Donald Trump's decision to ban US firms from using foreign telecoms equipment appeared aimed at China's Huawei and ZTE, risking a further flare-up in their trade war.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.53 per cent, or 151.23 points, to 28,117.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 per cent, or 5.18 points, to 2,933.50 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.08 per cent, or 1.23 points, to 1,576.69.

AFP