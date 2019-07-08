You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks drop at open

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 9:46 AM

BP_HSI_080719_50.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Monday as a forecast-busting US jobs report dashed hopes for a steep cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve this month.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.91 per cent, or 261.69 points to 28,513.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.44 per cent, or 13.25 points, to 2,997.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 per cent, or 3.49 points, to 1,597.71.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening