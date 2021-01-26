Hong Kong: Stocks drop at Tuesday's open

Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday following a more than two per cent rally the day before on concerns that a new US stimulus could be held up until March.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday following a more than two per cent rally the day before on concerns that a new US stimulus could be held up until March.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.88 per cent, or 266.16 points, to 29,892.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.37 per cent, or 13.27 points, to 3,610.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.40 per cent, or 9.85 points, to 2,453.00.

AFP