You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks edge down at open

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 9:51 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street, while investors await the release of Chinese trade data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.11 per cent, or 33.10 points, to 29,806.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.16 per cent, or 5.10 points, to 3,184.86 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also slipped 0.16 per cent, or 2.84 points, to 1,737.53.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to slower 1.3% growth in Q1: flash estimates

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS keeps monetary policy unchanged, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Mall Trust, China Jinjiang, Singapore Myanmar Investco

BT_20190412_GCCYBERTURN_3751811.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening