Hong Kong: Stocks edge down at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street, while investors await the release of Chinese trade data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.11 per cent, or 33.10 points, to 29,806.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.16 per cent, or 5.10 points, to 3,184.86 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also slipped 0.16 per cent, or 2.84 points, to 1,737.53.

AFP