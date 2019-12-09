Hong Kong: Stocks edged up at Monday's open

Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business on Monday following a blockbuster US jobs report and on lingering hopes for the China-US trade talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business on Monday following a blockbuster US jobs report and on lingering hopes for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index added 0.06 per cent, or 15.60 points, to 26,513.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 per cent, or 2.45 points, to 2,914.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.23 per cent, or 3.83 points, to 1,644.16.

AFP