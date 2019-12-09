You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks edged up at Monday's open

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 10:02 AM

WH_hkx_021316.jpg
Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business on Monday following a blockbuster US jobs report and on lingering hopes for the China-US trade talks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business on Monday following a blockbuster US jobs report and on lingering hopes for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index added 0.06 per cent, or 15.60 points, to 26,513.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 per cent, or 2.45 points, to 2,914.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.23 per cent, or 3.83 points, to 1,644.16.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 10:27 AM
Transport

Day 5 of public transport chaos as French strike bites

[PARIS] French commuters and tourists braced for a fifth day of public transport chaos on Monday as the government...

Dec 9, 2019 09:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars underpinned as speculators bail out of shorts

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars clung to recent gains on Monday as speculators cut back their short...

Dec 9, 2019 09:34 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares muted at Monday's open; STI down 0.03%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly lower at the start of the week, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.03 per cent...

Dec 9, 2019 09:32 AM
Stocks

Australia: Energy stocks lift shares; a2 Milk drags on New Zealand

[BENGALURU] Australian shares edged up on Monday, buoyed by energy stocks and tracking positive Wall Street leads...

Dec 9, 2019 09:27 AM
Consumer

Cruise giant hunts for Asia ports as Chinese take to the seas

[LONDON] The world's biggest cruise-ports operator is looking to expand in South-east Asia, a budding hotspot for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly