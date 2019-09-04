Hong Kong: Stocks end 3.90% higher on extradition bill hopes

The Hang Seng Index - which has fallen more than 10 per cent since the protests started - soared 3.90 percent, or 995.38 points, higher at 26,523.23.

[HONG KONG] Property firms soared in Hong Kong on Wednesday as reports said the government was planning to agree to a key demand of campaigners after months of sometimes violent protests that have hammered the economy and the financial hub's image.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.93 per cent, or 27.26 points, to 2,957.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.67 per cent, or 10.84 points, to 1,636.40.

AFP