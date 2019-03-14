Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher Thursday as a positive lead from Wall Street and bargain-buying was offset by Chinese data reinforcing worries about the country's economy.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong edged up 0.15 per cent, or 43.94 points, to close at 28,851.39.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.20 per cent, or 36.26 points, to 2,990.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 2.31 per cent, or 38.28 points, down at 1,618.26.

AFP