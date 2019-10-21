You are here

Hong Kong stocks end higher

Mon, Oct 21, 2019 - 4:37 PM

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.08 per cent, or 20.66 points, to 26,740.24.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly up Monday, boosted by upbeat comments by China's top negotiator on progress in trade talks with the United States.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished 0.05 per cent higher, or 1.48 points, to close at 2,939.62 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.11 per cent lower, or 1.85 points, at 1,614.87.

AFP

